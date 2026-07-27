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3H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Cam Davis hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Cam Davis hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Cam Davis is heading to Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 after missing the cut at the Rocket Classic in 2025. The Australian will look to recapture the form that earned him victories at this tournament in 2024 and 2021.

Latest odds for Davis at the Rocket Classic.

Davis's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-70E
2024168-66-66-70-18
2023T1769-65-69-69-16
2022T1468-73-65-67-15
2021168-68-67-67-18

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Davis's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2021, when he won the tournament at 18-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Davis's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2170-66-70-67-739.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-76+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-68E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-66-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-80+10--

Davis's recent performances

  • Davis had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of seven-under.
  • Davis has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Davis has averaged -0.683 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.651-0.405
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.693-0.154
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0660.201
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.318-0.325
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.728-0.683

Davis's advanced stats and rankings

  • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.651 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards provides solid length.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis has recorded a -0.693 mark. He has hit 60.00% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.83 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 17.78% of the time.
  • Davis has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 191st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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