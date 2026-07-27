Cam Davis betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Cam Davis hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Cam Davis is heading to Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 after missing the cut at the Rocket Classic in 2025. The Australian will look to recapture the form that earned him victories at this tournament in 2024 and 2021.
Davis's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-70
|E
|2024
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|2023
|T17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|2022
|T14
|68-73-65-67
|-15
|2021
|1
|68-68-67-67
|-18
At the Rocket Classic
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2021, when he won the tournament at 18-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of seven-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -0.683 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.651
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.693
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.066
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.318
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.728
|-0.683
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.651 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards provides solid length.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis has recorded a -0.693 mark. He has hit 60.00% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.83 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 17.78% of the time.
- Davis has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 191st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.