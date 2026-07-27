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3H AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka holes 41-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open

Brooks Koepka holes 41-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Brooks Koepka will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for Koepka at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Koepka's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Koepka's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2870-71-69-68-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-74E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenW/D64-68-72-6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1463-69-66-68-1855.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-72-68-74+310.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1168-70-64-70-1236.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-69-71-71-5101.667
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--

Koepka's recent performances

  • Koepka has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
  • Koepka has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Koepka has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.1830.205
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.606-0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1430.363
Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.199-0.175
Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7330.363

Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

  • Koepka posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sports a 0.606 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Koepka delivers a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
  • Koepka has earned 435 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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