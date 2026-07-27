Brooks Koepka betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Brooks Koepka holes 41-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Brooks Koepka will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Koepka's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|70-71-69-68
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|64-68-72
|-6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|63-69-66-68
|-18
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-68-74
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|68-70-64-70
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Koepka has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.183
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.606
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.143
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.199
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.733
|0.363
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sports a 0.606 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka delivers a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
- Koepka has earned 435 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.