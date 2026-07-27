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2H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Brice Garnett hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Brice Garnett hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Brice Garnett has missed the cut in four of his last five appearances at the Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of making the weekend in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Garnett at the Rocket Classic.

Garnett's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-68-4
2024MC75-70+1
2023T4769-71-68-70-10
2022MC71-71-2
2021MC75-69E

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 47th at 10-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-67-68-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-66-74-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1975-66-65-69-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--

Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Garnett has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged -0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.2630.048
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0650.294
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.146-0.405
Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0590.052
Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.532-0.010

Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.263 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.065 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Garnett delivers a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 19.15% of the time.
  • Garnett has earned 210 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 128th this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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