Brice Garnett betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Brice Garnett hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Brice Garnett has missed the cut in four of his last five appearances at the Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of making the weekend in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Garnett's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|2024
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|2023
|T47
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2021
|MC
|75-69
|E
At the Rocket Classic
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 47th at 10-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-67-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|75-66-65-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.263
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.065
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.146
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.059
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.532
|-0.010
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.263 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.065 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivers a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 19.15% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 210 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 128th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.