Brendon Todd betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Brendon Todd returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Todd looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Todd's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|2023
|T56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|2021
|MC
|68-74
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Todd's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Todd's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 56th at 8-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Todd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|69-73-70-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|75-73-80-70
|+10
|3.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
Todd's recent performances
- Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 67th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished 1-under.
- Todd has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has averaged -2.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.756
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.129
|-2.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.326
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.271
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.287
|-2.287
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.756 this season. His average Driving Distance of 278.5 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Todd sported a -2.129 mark. He has a 49.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he breaks par 15.28% of the time. Todd has earned 2 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking him 217th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.