Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Brandt Snedeker holes 22-foot shot for birdie on No. 3 at Corales Puntacana
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Brandt Snedeker missed the cut at -5 in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.
Snedeker's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|2024
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2021
|T38
|70-71-71-67
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 9-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-68-70-72
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|19.917
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|76-72-75-69
|+4
|23.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|67-66-67-66
|-18
|300.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-71-71
|-5
|12.800
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.952 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.996 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.810
|-0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.112
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.374
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.313
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.011
|-0.996
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.810 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.2 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a 0.112 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
- Snedeker has earned 436 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.