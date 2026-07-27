Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Rocket Classic

Snedeker has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Snedeker has an average of -0.952 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.