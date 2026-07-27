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2H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker holes 22-foot shot for birdie on No. 3 at Corales Puntacana

Brandt Snedeker holes 22-foot shot for birdie on No. 3 at Corales Puntacana

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Brandt Snedeker missed the cut at -5 in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.

Latest odds for Snedeker at the Rocket Classic.

Snedeker's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-71-5
2024MC75-70+1
2023MC73-72+1
2021T3870-71-71-67-9

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 9-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Snedeker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-74+8--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-68-70-72-84.169
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-76+5--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3865-69-70-66-1019.917
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3676-72-75-69+423.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-68-70-68-428.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic167-66-67-66-18300.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-71-71-512.800

Snedeker's recent performances

  • Snedeker has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
  • Snedeker has an average of -0.952 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Snedeker has averaged -0.996 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.810-0.952
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.112-0.224
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3740.076
Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3130.103
Average Strokes Gained: Total94-0.011-0.996

Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.810 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.2 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a 0.112 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
  • Snedeker has earned 436 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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