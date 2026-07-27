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2H AGO

Brad Dalke betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Brad Dalke of the United States acknowledges the crowd following a birdie on the ninth green on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Brad Dalke of the United States acknowledges the crowd following a birdie on the ninth green on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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The Rocket Classic is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2, 2026 at Detroit Golf Club. The tournament features a $10 million purse with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter looking to repeat after his 22-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Dalke at the Rocket Classic.

Dalke's recent performances

  • Dalke averaged -1.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged -0.479 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Dalke averaged -0.557 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dalke averaged -2.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dalke's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.383
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.479
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.557
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.328
Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.747

All stats in this article are accurate for Dalke as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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