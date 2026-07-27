Brad Dalke betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Brad Dalke of the United States acknowledges the crowd following a birdie on the ninth green on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
The Rocket Classic is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2, 2026 at Detroit Golf Club. The tournament features a $10 million purse with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter looking to repeat after his 22-under victory last year.
Dalke's recent performances
- Dalke averaged -1.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.479 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dalke averaged -0.557 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dalke averaged -2.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dalke's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.747
All stats in this article are accurate for Dalke as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.