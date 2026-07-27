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3H AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Blades Brown makes birdie on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

Blades Brown makes birdie on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

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Blades Brown will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic. This Mark Brown's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Brown at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Brown's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1167-69-67-70-15--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1269-66-67-67-15--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1466-68-65-67-18--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT969-69-66-67-13--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-21--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4069-71-73-70-1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open369-67-69-69-14--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-60-68-74-19--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--

Brown's recent performances

  • Brown has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • Brown has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Brown has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
  • Brown has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has averaged 1.640 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1690.315
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5630.777
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0520.153
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4350.395
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.2191.640

Brown's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards shows solid power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.563 mark. He maintained a 73.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.47 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 26.11% of the time with a 9.07% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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