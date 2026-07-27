Billy Horschel betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Billy Horschel's 115-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Billy Horschel will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, which offers a $10 million purse. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Horschel's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|67-66-65-70
|-16
|57.333
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|66-70-64-70
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-71-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-66-67-76
|-4
|3.689
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Horschel has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 1.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.226
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.290
|1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.238
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.081
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.255
|1.009
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.290 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.80% of the time.
- Horschel ranks 102nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 341 points this season, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.255 ranks 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.