PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel's 115-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at 3M Open

Billy Horschel's 115-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Billy Horschel will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, which offers a $10 million purse. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Horschel at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Horschel's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT1367-66-65-70-1657.333
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-67+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1566-70-64-70-1051.000
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-71-70-73-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-66-67-76-43.689

Horschel's recent performances

  • Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
  • Horschel has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged 1.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.2260.082
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2901.200
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.2380.003
Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.081-0.275
Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.2551.009

Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.290 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.80% of the time.
  • Horschel ranks 102nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 341 points this season, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.255 ranks 122nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW