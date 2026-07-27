Billy Horschel betting profile: Rocket Classic

Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.290 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.80% of the time.