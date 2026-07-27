PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

Ben Kohles drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Ben Kohles returns to the Rocket Classic after finishing tied for 78th last year at 6-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this $10 million event.

Latest odds for Kohles at the Rocket Classic.

Kohles' recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T7868-70-72-72-6
2024T2067-70-70-70-11
2022MC74-73+3

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 78th after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Kohles' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 11-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kohles' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M Open962-69-65-70-1880.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1571-66-66-66-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT365-67-66-68-18145.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2370-71-74-70+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-71-66-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-70-70-69-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4268-70-72-72-66.922

Kohles' recent performances

  • Kohles has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Kohles has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kohles has averaged 1.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1980.282
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9211.089
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0100.077
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0880.424
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.1971.872

Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

  • Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.921 mark. He achieved a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kohles delivered a 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.66 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.09% of the time.
  • Kohles has earned 372 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 97th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Stefano Mazzoli betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW