Ben Kohles betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Ben Kohles drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open
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Ben Kohles returns to the Rocket Classic after finishing tied for 78th last year at 6-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this $10 million event.
Kohles' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T78
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|2024
|T20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 78th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Kohles' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 11-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|9
|62-69-65-70
|-18
|80.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-66
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|65-67-66-68
|-18
|145.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-71-74-70
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|6.922
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 1.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.198
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.921
|1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.010
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.088
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.197
|1.872
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.921 mark. He achieved a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles delivered a 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.66 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.09% of the time.
- Kohles has earned 372 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 97th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.