Ben James betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Ben James sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at 3M Open
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Ben James finished tied for 44th at eight-under in his last appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
James's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|70-70-68-72
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In James's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
James's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|67-66-67-70
|-18
|72.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|65-69-67-68
|-11
|29.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-64-71-73
|-4
|7.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-77-67
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-63-78-69
|-3
|5.860
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-71-74-76
|+1
|--
James's recent performances
- James has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
- James has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 0.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
James's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.241
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.138
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.086
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.241
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.706
|0.863
James's advanced stats and rankings
- James has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sports a 0.138 mark. He has hit 70.45% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, James has delivered a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.32 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
- James currently ranks 141st in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 158 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.