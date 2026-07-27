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3H AGO

Ben James betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Ben James sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at 3M Open

Ben James sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at 3M Open

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Ben James finished tied for 44th at eight-under in his last appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for James at the Rocket Classic.

James's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4470-70-68-72-8

At the Rocket Classic

  • In James's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of eight-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

James's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT467-66-67-70-1872.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1565-69-67-68-1129.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-64-71-73-47.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-77-67+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-63-78-69-35.860
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-71-74-76+1--

James's recent performances

  • James has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
  • James has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • James has averaged 0.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

James's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2410.275
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1380.128
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0860.119
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2410.342
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7060.863

James's advanced stats and rankings

  • James has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sports a 0.138 mark. He has hit 70.45% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, James has delivered a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.32 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
  • James currently ranks 141st in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 158 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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