Ben Griffin betting profile: Rocket Classic

Griffin has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.

Griffin has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.