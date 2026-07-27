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3H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Ben Griffin sinks 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at John Deere

Ben Griffin sinks 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at John Deere

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Ben Griffin finished tied for 13th at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Griffin at the Rocket Classic.

Griffin's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1366-67-69-68-18
2024T3167-71-71-70-9
2023T3370-67-69-70-12

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5969-70-74-69+28.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2169-65-70-67-1339.100
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1064-66-67-67-16140.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1772-70-72-69+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT368-68-68-65-11145.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1471-70-67-70-290.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-75-70+37.375
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship370-70-68-68-12350.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Griffin has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Griffin has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged 0.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.0460.003
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.1380.323
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4580.389
Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4320.158
Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7050.873

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.138 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Griffin excelled around the greens, ranking fifth with a 0.458 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
  • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57.
  • Griffin ranked 23rd in Bogey Avoidance at 13.73% this season and 36th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,105.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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