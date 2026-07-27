Beau Hossler betting profile: Rocket Classic

Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.157 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 68.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.