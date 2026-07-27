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3H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Beau Hossler hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open

Beau Hossler hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open

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Beau Hossler finished tied for 60th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Hossler at the Rocket Classic.

Hossler's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6070-68-70-71-9
2024T3171-69-66-73-9
2023MC75-66-3
2022T6971-70-72-70-5
2021T2568-69-72-68-11

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of nine-under.
  • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 25th at 11-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hossler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M Open5669-68-67-74-65.8
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4268-70-72-69-97.3
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2169-68-68-65-1022.3
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3970-67-66-71-1014.0
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-69-68-70-59.8
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-68-64-68-1692.5
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4971-70-70-73-48.0

Hossler's recent performances

  • Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 3rd with a score of 16-under.
  • Hossler has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hossler has averaged 0.494 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1060.170
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.1570.067
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.1690.110
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4600.147
Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5780.494

Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.157 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 68.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
  • Hossler has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 121st, and his 12.05% Bogey Avoidance rate ranked 2nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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