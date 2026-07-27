Austin Smotherman betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Austin Smotherman hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Austin Smotherman returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Smotherman looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Smotherman's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|2022
|T69
|68-68-74-73
|-5
At the Rocket Classic
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-69-70-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-71-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|77-69-76-66
|E
|8.125
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|74-73-69-70
|+2
|4.500
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 5-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.920 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.259
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.687
|1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.506
|-0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.459
|-0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.020
|-0.182
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.687 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Smotherman has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.