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3H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Austin Smotherman hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Austin Smotherman returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Smotherman looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Smotherman at the Rocket Classic.

Smotherman's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC69-72-3
2022T6968-68-74-73-5

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Smotherman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT2468-67-68-68-1332.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-69-70-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-71-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1973-69-71-66-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6077-69-76-66E8.125
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7474-73-69-70+24.500

Smotherman's recent performances

  • Smotherman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 5-under.
  • Smotherman has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.920 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smotherman has averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2590.033
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.6871.183
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.506-0.478
Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.459-0.920
Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.020-0.182

Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.687 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Smotherman has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 75th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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