Austin Smotherman betting profile: Rocket Classic

Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.687 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.