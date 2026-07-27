Austin Eckroat betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Austin Eckroat gets up-and-down from 97 yards for birdie on No. 1 at 3M Open
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Austin Eckroat finished tied for 60th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his record at this tournament.
Eckroat's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|71-67-73-68
|-9
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|E
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|5.4
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-66-69-70
|-5
|24.3
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|4.9
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|73
|67-67-80-71
|+5
|2.7
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|68-69-70-76
|+3
|3.4
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|65-71-65-71
|-12
|13.1
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|67-70-68-70
|-9
|26.6
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|67.5
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged -0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.311
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.374
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.226
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.087
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.076
|-0.419
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.374 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat delivers a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.16% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.