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3H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat gets up-and-down from 97 yards for birdie on No. 1 at 3M Open

Austin Eckroat gets up-and-down from 97 yards for birdie on No. 1 at 3M Open

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Austin Eckroat finished tied for 60th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his record at this tournament.

Latest odds for Eckroat at the Rocket Classic.

Eckroat's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6071-67-73-68-9
2023MC74-70E
2021MC72-74+2

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT5769-67-71-72-55.4
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-76-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-66-69-70-524.3
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-67-69-70-74.9
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7367-67-80-71+52.7
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6768-69-70-76+33.4
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4065-71-65-71-1213.1
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1967-70-68-70-926.6
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1068-70-69-70-1167.5

Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Eckroat has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged -0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.311-0.523
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3740.233
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.226-0.429
Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0870.300
Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.076-0.419

Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.374 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Eckroat delivers a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.16% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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