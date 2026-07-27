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3H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at John Deere

Andrew Putnam sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at John Deere

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Andrew Putnam finished tied for eighth at 19-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Putnam at the Rocket Classic.

Putnam's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T864-66-69-70-19
2021MC70-72-2

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 19-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Putnam's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-74+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5271-65-70-73-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5167-68-67-74-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6574-68-74-78+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1764-70-70-70-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-71-70-73+310.500
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-72-68-71-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1868-71-72-70-755.600
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--

Putnam's recent performances

  • Putnam has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Putnam has an average of -0.926 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.624-0.926
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2160.043
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.390-0.082
Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2370.394
Average Strokes Gained: Total720.220-0.571

Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

  • Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.624 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.3 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.216 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.31% of the time.
  • Putnam earned 533 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranked 71st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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