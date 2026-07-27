Andrew Putnam betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Andrew Putnam sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at John Deere
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Andrew Putnam finished tied for eighth at 19-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Putnam's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|64-66-69-70
|-19
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|71-65-70-73
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|67-68-67-74
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|74-68-74-78
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|64-70-70-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-72-68-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.926 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.624
|-0.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.216
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.390
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.237
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.220
|-0.571
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.624 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.3 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.216 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.31% of the time.
- Putnam earned 533 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranked 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.