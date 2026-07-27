Andrew Novak betting profile: Rocket Classic

Novak's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 4-under.

Novak has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Novak has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.