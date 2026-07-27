Andrew Novak betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Andrew Novak sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at John Deere
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Andrew Novak finished tied for 20th with a score of 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Novak's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2022
|MC
|76-75
|+7
At the Rocket Classic
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|66-71-73-71
|+1
|4.400
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-72-67-63
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-65-73-73
|E
|5.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-70-71-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-71-67-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-78-72-69
|+2
|6.375
Novak's recent performances
- Novak's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 4-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -0.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.067
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.115
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.191
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.541
|-0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.167
|-0.310
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.115 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
- Novak has earned 409 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.