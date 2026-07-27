PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at John Deere

Andrew Novak sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at John Deere

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Andrew Novak finished tied for 20th with a score of 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Novak at the Rocket Classic.

Novak's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2071-66-70-70-11
2023MC70-72-2
2022MC76-75+7

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Novak's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6166-71-73-71+14.400
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3067-72-67-63-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-65-73-73E5.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-70-71-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-71-67-69-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-78-72-69+26.375

Novak's recent performances

  • Novak's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 4-under.
  • Novak has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Novak has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Novak has averaged -0.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0670.346
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.115-0.227
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1910.298
Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.541-0.728
Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.167-0.310

Novak's advanced stats and rankings

  • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.115 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
  • Novak has earned 409 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW