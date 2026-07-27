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3H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Alejandro Tosti hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Alejandro Tosti has struggled at the Rocket Classic, missing the cut in 2025 and withdrawing in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving his fortunes at the $10 million tournament.

Latest odds for Tosti at the Rocket Classic.

Tosti's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-71-2
2024WD74-

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 71-71 for a score of 2-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-70-70-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-66-67-71-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-70+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-69-68-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--

Tosti's recent performances

  • Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 9-under.
  • He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.742 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3310.376
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.822-0.650
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.0280.126
Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.836-0.594
Average Strokes Gained: Total153-1.355-0.742

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.822 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.836 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
  • Tosti has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 185th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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