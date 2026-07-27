Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Alejandro Tosti hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Alejandro Tosti has struggled at the Rocket Classic, missing the cut in 2025 and withdrawing in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving his fortunes at the $10 million tournament.
Tosti's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2024
|WD
|74
|-
At the Rocket Classic
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 71-71 for a score of 2-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-66-67-71
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-69-68-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 9-under.
- He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.742 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.331
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.822
|-0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.028
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.836
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.355
|-0.742
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.822 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.836 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Tosti has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 185th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.