Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Rocket Classic

Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.822 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.836 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.