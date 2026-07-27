Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Aldrich Potgieter drains 56-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at John Deere
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Aldrich Potgieter is the defending champion at this event, having won the 2025 Rocket Classic with a score of 22-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on defending his title at the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Potgieter's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|62-70-65-69
|-22
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 22-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|69-72-71-70
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|80.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|74-73-69-68
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|69-71-72-68
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|67-67-67-75
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|84-75
|+15
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.545
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.104
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.367
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.130
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.056
|0.265
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 330.0 yards ranked first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.104 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 64.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.