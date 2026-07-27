Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Rocket Classic

Potgieter has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.

Potgieter has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.