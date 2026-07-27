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3H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter drains 56-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at John Deere

Aldrich Potgieter drains 56-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at John Deere

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Aldrich Potgieter is the defending champion at this event, having won the 2025 Rocket Classic with a score of 22-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on defending his title at the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Potgieter at the Rocket Classic.

Potgieter's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025162-70-65-69-22
2023MC73-73+2

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 22-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Potgieter's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC77-65E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5969-72-71-70+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT866-67-70-65-1280.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3567-70-73-71+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4874-73-69-68E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1469-71-72-68-885.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2567-67-67-75-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC84-75+15--

Potgieter's recent performances

  • Potgieter has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Potgieter has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Potgieter has averaged 0.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5450.095
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.1040.077
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.367-0.118
Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.1300.210
Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.0560.265

Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

  • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 330.0 yards ranked first on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.104 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 64.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.63% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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