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3H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia sinks 13-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Travelers

Akshay Bhatia sinks 13-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Travelers

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Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 26th at 15-under at the Rocket Classic last year. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Bhatia at the Rocket Classic.

Bhatia's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2668-70-70-65-15
2024T264-67-68-72-17
2023MC73-69-2

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Bhatia's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Bhatia's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT566-62-67-67-18287.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1770-70-73-70+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-71-73-428.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-70-74-70-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-72-67-73-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1673-63-69-70-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC73-77+6--

Bhatia's recent performances

  • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 18-under.
  • Bhatia has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bhatia has averaged 0.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.1750.006
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3170.186
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2550.103
Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.6810.568
Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0790.863

Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.175 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.317 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
  • Bhatia currently ranks 12th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,723 points and 11th with a 1.079 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Jackson Koivun
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USA
B. Harman
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-6

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USA
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USA
C. Phillips
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-4

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