Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Akshay Bhatia sinks 13-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Travelers
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Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 26th at 15-under at the Rocket Classic last year. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Bhatia's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|68-70-70-65
|-15
|2024
|T2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T5
|66-62-67-67
|-18
|287.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|70-70-73-70
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-71-73
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-70-74-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-72-67-73
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|73-63-69-70
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 18-under.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.175
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.317
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.255
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.681
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.079
|0.863
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.175 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.317 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
- Bhatia currently ranks 12th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,723 points and 11th with a 1.079 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.