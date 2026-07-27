Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Rocket Classic

Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.175 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.317 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.