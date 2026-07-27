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3H AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart's 155-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

A.J. Ewart's 155-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

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A.J. Ewart will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, which features a $10 million purse. The tournament will be played on a 7,328-yard, par-70 course in Detroit, Michigan.

Latest odds for Ewart at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Ewart's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Ewart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M Open5569-69-70-69-76.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2069-69-68-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3466-67-72-67-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7167-72-70-72-32.800
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-68-69-66-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-63-71-70-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-70-66-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-61-71-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-70-69-72-724.333

Ewart's recent performances

  • Ewart has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Ewart has an average of -0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ewart has averaged 0.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.274-0.554
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1040.553
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.0290.048
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5340.396
Average Strokes Gained: Total530.3920.444

Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.274 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a 0.104 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.93%.
  • Ewart has earned 373 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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