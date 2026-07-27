A.J. Ewart betting profile: Rocket Classic
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A.J. Ewart's 155-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open
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A.J. Ewart will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, which features a $10 million purse. The tournament will be played on a 7,328-yard, par-70 course in Detroit, Michigan.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|55
|69-69-70-69
|-7
|6.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|66-67-72-67
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|2.800
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-68-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-63-71-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-61-71
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|24.333
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.274
|-0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.104
|0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.029
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.534
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.392
|0.444
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.274 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a 0.104 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.93%.
- Ewart has earned 373 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.