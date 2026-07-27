A.J. Ewart betting profile: Rocket Classic

Ewart has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.

Ewart has an average of -0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.