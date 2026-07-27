Adrien Saddier betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Adrien Saddier sinks 54-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Adrien Saddier returns to competitive golf at the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. The tournament features a $10 million purse with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter looking to repeat after his 22-under performance last year.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|72-66-72-71
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-67-72-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.163
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.228
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.180
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.137
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.381
|-0.024
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -0.228 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier delivered a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 154th by breaking par 18.56% of the time.
- Saddier has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.92% ranked 131st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.