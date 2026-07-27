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3H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the 2024 Rocket Classic after posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Rocket Classic.

Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-74+2

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-66-67-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5172-67-71-66-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5371-71-77-70+912.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC66-74E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3171-70-69-67-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4969-72-70-73-48.000

Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.714 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.357-0.714
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0020.251
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4480.197
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.1930.388
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2860.122

Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.357 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a 0.002 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 64.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.448 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21.
  • Dumont de Chassart ranked 117th with 248 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 67th with a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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