Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Rocket Classic

Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.714 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.