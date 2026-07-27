Adam Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Adam Svensson holes 35-yard shot from rough for eagle on No. 14 at John Deere
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Adam Svensson missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving his track record at this $10 million event.
Svensson's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|E
|2023
|T40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|2022
|T24
|69-68-67-72
|-12
At the Rocket Classic
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 12-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|65-72-70-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|65-72-71-71
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-75-69-68
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-70-74
|-5
|12.800
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -1.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.398
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.153
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.050
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.469
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.664
|-1.162
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.398 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06.
- Svensson earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.