PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson holes 35-yard shot from rough for eagle on No. 14 at John Deere

Adam Svensson holes 35-yard shot from rough for eagle on No. 14 at John Deere

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Adam Svensson missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving his track record at this $10 million event.

Latest odds for Svensson at the Rocket Classic.

Svensson's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-70-4
2024MC72-72E
2023T4071-67-71-68-11
2022T2469-68-67-72-12

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 12-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-74E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6665-72-70-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6065-72-71-71-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-68-71-67-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-75-69-68-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-70-74-512.800

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
  • Svensson has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -1.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.398-0.718
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.153-0.010
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.050-0.410
Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.469-0.025
Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.664-1.162

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.398 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06.
  • Svensson earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
Eric Cole betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW