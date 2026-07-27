Adam Schenk betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Adam Schenk sinks 39-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at 3M Open
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Adam Schenk finished seventh at 20-under at the 2023 Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his missed cuts from the past two years at this tournament.
Schenk's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2023
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|2021
|T41
|72-66-72-70
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished seventh at 20-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|66-71-70-79
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|74-68-67-68
|-7
|23.250
Schenk's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -1.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.363
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.433
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.152
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.479
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.426
|-1.182
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.363 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.433 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 18.85% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.