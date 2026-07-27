Adam Schenk betting profile: Rocket Classic

Schenk is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.363 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.433 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 18.85% of the time.