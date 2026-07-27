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3H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Adam Schenk sinks 39-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at 3M Open

Adam Schenk sinks 39-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at 3M Open

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Adam Schenk finished seventh at 20-under at the 2023 Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his missed cuts from the past two years at this tournament.

Latest odds for Schenk at the Rocket Classic.

Schenk's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-69-5
2024MC72-71-1
2023765-68-69-66-20
2022MC69-73-2
2021T4172-66-72-70-8

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished seventh at 20-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Schenk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7466-71-70-79+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-67E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-77+11--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3374-68-67-68-723.250

Schenk's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
  • Schenk has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schenk has averaged -1.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.363-0.294
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.433-0.427
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.152-0.399
Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.479-0.062
Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.426-1.182

Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schenk is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.363 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.433 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 18.85% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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