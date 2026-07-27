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2H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Aaron Wise talks importance of having his wife as caddie

Aaron Wise talks importance of having his wife as caddie

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Aaron Wise finished tied for 51st at 10-under when he last played the Rocket Classic in 2025. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance at the $10 million tournament.

Latest odds for Wise at the Rocket Classic.

Wise's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5170-68-70-70-10

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Wise's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-66-66-71-1429.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT365-65-66-69-1592.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3966-69-67-72-1014.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-79+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--

Wise's recent performances

  • Wise has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
  • Wise has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has averaged 0.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.258-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0590.252
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1050.193
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1000.191
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3120.558

Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.258 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sported a -0.059 mark. He has hit 65.60% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Wise delivered a -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 23.29% of the time.
  • Wise currently ranks 148th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 136 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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