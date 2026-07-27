Aaron Wise betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Aaron Wise talks importance of having his wife as caddie
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Aaron Wise finished tied for 51st at 10-under when he last played the Rocket Classic in 2025. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance at the $10 million tournament.
Wise's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|70-68-70-70
|-10
At the Rocket Classic
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-71
|-14
|29.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|65-65-66-69
|-15
|92.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|66-69-67-72
|-10
|14.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-79
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
- Wise has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged 0.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.258
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.059
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.105
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.100
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.312
|0.558
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.258 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sported a -0.059 mark. He has hit 65.60% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Wise delivered a -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 23.29% of the time.
- Wise currently ranks 148th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 136 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.