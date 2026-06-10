Taylor Montgomery betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery finished tied for 36th at nine-under at last year's RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Montgomery's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|69-63-69-70
|-17
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|67-70-73-71
|-7
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged -0.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.455
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.115
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.375
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.410
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.605
|-0.679
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.455 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards showed room for improvement off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Montgomery sported a -0.115 mark. He managed a 54.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery delivered a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 27.67 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.30% of the time with a 20.37% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.