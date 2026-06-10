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6H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery finished tied for 36th at nine-under at last year's RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Montgomery at the RBC Canadian Open.

Montgomery's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3668-69-65-69-9

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of nine-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Montgomery's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-73+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-67-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-72-71-71-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT669-63-69-70-17--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3067-70-73-71-7--

Montgomery's recent performances

  • Montgomery has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Montgomery has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Montgomery has averaged -0.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.455-0.708
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.115-0.060
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3750.073
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.4100.016
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.605-0.679

Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

  • Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.455 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards showed room for improvement off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Montgomery sported a -0.115 mark. He managed a 54.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Montgomery delivered a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 27.67 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.30% of the time with a 20.37% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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RBC Canadian Open

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
USA
K. Roy
Dylan Wu
USA
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USA
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