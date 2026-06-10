Taylor Montgomery betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Montgomery has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Montgomery has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.