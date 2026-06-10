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7H AGO

S.Y. Noh betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

S.Y. Noh of South Korea and caddie react prior to their shot on the fourth tee during the third round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 13, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

S.Y. Noh of South Korea and caddie react prior to their shot on the fourth tee during the third round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 13, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

S.Y. Noh returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Noh looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 38th.

Latest odds for Noh at the RBC Canadian Open.

Noh's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T3871-68-74-70-5
2022T3569-70-68-70-3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Noh's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Noh's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1867-66-67-68-1649
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

Noh's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 18th with a score of 16-under.
  • Noh has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Noh has averaged 0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Noh's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.066-0.197
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.7690.403
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6780.239
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1710.130
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5530.574

Noh's advanced stats and rankings

  • Noh posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.769 this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage is 76.39%.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Noh sported a -0.066 mark. His average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards contributes to his overall performance.
  • On the greens, Noh delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round and broke par 29.17% of the time.
  • Noh currently has 49 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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