S.Y. Noh betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
S.Y. Noh of South Korea and caddie react prior to their shot on the fourth tee during the third round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 13, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
S.Y. Noh returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Noh looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 38th.
Noh's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T38
|71-68-74-70
|-5
|2022
|T35
|69-70-68-70
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Noh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|18
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|49
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Noh's recent performances
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 18th with a score of 16-under.
- Noh has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged 0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.066
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.769
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.678
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.171
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.553
|0.574
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.769 this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage is 76.39%.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Noh sported a -0.066 mark. His average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards contributes to his overall performance.
- On the greens, Noh delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round and broke par 29.17% of the time.
- Noh currently has 49 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.