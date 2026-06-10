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6H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 20, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 20, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Cameron Champ finished tied for ninth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon his solid 2025 performance at the RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Champ at the RBC Canadian Open.

Champ's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T962-66-71-67-14
2024MC72-71+3
2023MC73-71E
2022MC73-71+4

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Champ's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Champ has missed the cut three times in his last four appearances at this tournament, including consecutive missed cuts from 2022-2024.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Champ's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D74+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-70E--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4766-73-65-73-7--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
July 27, 20253M OpenT2869-68-67-67-1323.955
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC--

Champ's recent performances

  • Champ's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 13-under.
  • He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Champ has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.7370.090
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.5790.203
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.632-0.052
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.099-0.271
Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.048-0.031

Champ's advanced stats and rankings

  • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.737 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.2 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ has struggled with a -3.579 mark. He has hit 70.37% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Champ has delivered a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 31.33 putts per round, and he has avoided bogeys 18.52% of the time while breaking par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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RBC Canadian Open

Ben Silverman
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Matti Schmid
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Mac Meissner
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Keith Mitchell
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Kevin Roy
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Dylan Wu
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