Cameron Champ betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 20, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ finished tied for ninth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon his solid 2025 performance at the RBC Canadian Open.
Champ's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|62-66-71-67
|-14
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Champ has missed the cut three times in his last four appearances at this tournament, including consecutive missed cuts from 2022-2024.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|66-73-65-73
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.737
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.579
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.632
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.099
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-5.048
|-0.031
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.737 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.2 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ has struggled with a -3.579 mark. He has hit 70.37% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Champ has delivered a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 31.33 putts per round, and he has avoided bogeys 18.52% of the time while breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.