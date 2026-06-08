Rico Hoey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 36th.
Hoey's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|66-69-64-72
|-9
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|68-69-71-66
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-70-71-73
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|70-72-74-67
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|77-69-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of six-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.666 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.432
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.081
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.222
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.227
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.098
|0.620
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.432 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a -0.081 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 64.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 20.86% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 230 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.