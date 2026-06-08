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35M AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rico Hoey returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 36th.

Latest odds for Hoey at the RBC Canadian Open.

Hoey's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3666-69-64-72-9
2024MC71-74+5

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of nine-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1768-69-71-66-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-66-68-68-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-70-71-73+48.300
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-69-71-69-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3970-72-74-67-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-68-68-70-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2671-68-70-72-331.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6277-69-75-72+57.875
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-72+8--

Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of six-under.
  • Hoey has an average of 0.666 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4320.666
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.081-0.219
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.2220.172
Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.2270.001
Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.0980.620

Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.432 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a -0.081 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 64.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 20.86% of the time.
  • Hoey has earned 230 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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USA
S. Burns
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Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
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