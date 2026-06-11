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6H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jeremy Paul finished tied for 18th at 12-under in last year's RBC Canadian Open. He returns to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 tournament.

Latest odds for Paul at the RBC Canadian Open.

Jeremy Paul's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1868-67-68-65-12

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Paul's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Jeremy Paul's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-78+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT869-67-70-71-1137.688
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-72E--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-73-70-73+1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1669-68-65-66-20--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-68-69-72-6--

Jeremy Paul's recent performances

  • Paul has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Paul has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Paul has averaged -1.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.426-0.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.673-1.055
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0330.034
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.508-0.313
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.640-1.580

Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings

  • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.426 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.4 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul has a -1.673 mark. He has a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he breaks par 21.30% of the time.
  • Paul currently ranks 178th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points and has a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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RBC Canadian Open

T1

Sahith Theegala
USA
S. Theegala
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F*

-6

T1

USA
S. Theegala
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Emiliano Grillo
ARG
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ARG
E. Grillo
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F

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Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
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USA
E. Cole
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Brooks Koepka
USA
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F

-6

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USA
B. Koepka
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F

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Sam Burns
USA
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F

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USA
S. Burns
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Matthew Anderson
CAN
M. Anderson
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17*

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CAN
M. Anderson
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17*
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