Jeremy Paul betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul finished tied for 18th at 12-under in last year's RBC Canadian Open. He returns to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Jeremy Paul's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|68-67-68-65
|-12
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|69-67-70-71
|-11
|37.688
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-73-70-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|16
|69-68-65-66
|-20
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-68-69-72
|-6
|--
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -1.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.426
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.673
|-1.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.033
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.508
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.640
|-1.580
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.426 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul has a -1.673 mark. He has a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he breaks par 21.30% of the time.
- Paul currently ranks 178th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points and has a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.