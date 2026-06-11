Ben Kohles betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Ben Kohles of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Ben Kohles's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Kohles's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Ben Kohles's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|6.922
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-71-79
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Ben Kohles's recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Kohles has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ben Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.010
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.500
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.228
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.751
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.489
|-0.244
Ben Kohles's advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.1 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles has sported a 0.500 mark. He has maintained a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.58 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.91% of the time.
- Kohles currently ranks 169th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 51 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.