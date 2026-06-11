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Ben Kohles betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Kohles at the RBC Canadian Open.

Ben Kohles's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-70-2
2022MC72-72+4

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Kohles's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Ben Kohles's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-70-70-69-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4268-70-72-72-66.922
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-71-79+6--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-69-69-72-9--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2067-69-69-67-12--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

Ben Kohles's recent performances

  • Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • Kohles has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kohles has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ben Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.010-0.005
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5000.250
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.228-0.114
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.751-0.375
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.489-0.244

Ben Kohles's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.1 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles has sported a 0.500 mark. He has maintained a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.58 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.91% of the time.
  • Kohles currently ranks 169th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 51 points earned.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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RBC Canadian Open

T1

Sahith Theegala
USA
S. Theegala
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F*

-6

T1

USA
S. Theegala
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Emiliano Grillo
ARG
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F

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ARG
E. Grillo
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F

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Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
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USA
E. Cole
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Brooks Koepka
USA
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F

-6

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USA
B. Koepka
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Sam Burns
USA
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F

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T1

USA
S. Burns
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F

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Matthew Anderson
CAN
M. Anderson
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17*

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CAN
M. Anderson
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17*
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