Zecheng Dou betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Zecheng Dou of China plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou finished tied for 32nd at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Dou's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|70-70-71-66
|-11
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 11-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|72-68-66-70
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|72-66-72-63
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|73
|66-70-69-77
|-6
|2.700
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-71-71-67
|-3
|5.500
Dou's recent performances
- Dou finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Dou has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.773 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.398
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.905
|0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.263
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.019
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.789
|0.670
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.398 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.905 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 70.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
- Dou has earned 119 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.