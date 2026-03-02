John Parry betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
John Parry of England plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
John Parry will compete at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026, in the Puerto Rico Open. This marks his return to the tournament after not competing in the event over the past five years.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Parry's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|71-70-70-75
|+2
|4.2
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|69-66-68-75
|-6
|18.5
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-71-71-73
|-6
|11.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-67-70
|-14
|5.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|64-68-69-71
|-8
|43.0
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|72-71-67-67
|-7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|71-68-68-73
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 7-under.
- Parry has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged 0.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.088
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.144
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.082
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.036
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.113
|0.096
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.144 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 74.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Parry has earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
