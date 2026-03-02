PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

John Parry betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Parry of England plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    John Parry will compete at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026, in the Puerto Rico Open. This marks his return to the tournament after not competing in the event over the past five years.

    Latest odds for Parry at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Parry's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Parry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6371-70-70-75+24.2
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3569-66-68-75-618.5
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-71-71-73-611.0
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-67-70-145.2
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1964-68-69-71-843.0
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1672-71-67-67-7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5571-68-68-73E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-74+8--

    Parry's recent performances

    • Parry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 7-under.
    • Parry has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has averaged 0.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0880.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1440.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.082-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.036-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1130.096

    Parry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.144 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 74.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
    • Parry has earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

