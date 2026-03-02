A.J. Ewart betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
A.J. Ewart of Canada lines up a putt on the first green alongside his caddie during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
A.J. Ewart has not competed in this tournament over the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on a strong debut performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|71-64-68-72
|-9
|56.25
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|26.5
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|7.5
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|71-65-67-70
|-15
|8.79
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Ewart's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Ewart has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.104
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.112
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.129
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.276
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.363
|0.302
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sports a 0.112 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 72.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- Ewart has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.