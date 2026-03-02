PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 looking to make his mark in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Hoffman has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-70E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6770-67-69-73-13.600
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT966-66-74-71-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hoffman has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has averaged -1.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.4150.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.687-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.199-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-1.406-1.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.877-1.252

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.415 (33rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hoffman sported a -0.687 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.67, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 16.05% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

