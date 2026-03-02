Charley Hoffman betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 looking to make his mark in the 2026 tournament.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Hoffman has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-70
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|67
|70-67-69-73
|-1
|3.600
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|66-66-74-71
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Hoffman has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -1.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.415
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.687
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.199
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-1.406
|-1.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.877
|-1.252
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.415 (33rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hoffman sported a -0.687 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.67, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 16.05% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
