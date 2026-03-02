Zach Bauchou betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Zach Bauchou of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Bauchou has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|70-71-67-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-69-76-72
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|65-70-65-68
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|71-68-67-74
|E
|3.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.459
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.253
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.179
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.082
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.054
|0.046
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.459 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 70.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Bauchou has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.