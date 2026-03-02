Zach Bauchou betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Bauchou has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.

Bauchou has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.