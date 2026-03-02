Lanto Griffin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin finished tied for 72nd at five-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Griffin's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T72
|67-69-73-74
|-5
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of five-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|3
|65-70-71-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.185
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.421
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.503
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.676
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.410
|-0.374
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.421 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.