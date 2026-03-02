PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin finished tied for 72nd at five-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Griffin's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7267-69-73-74-5

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of five-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship365-70-71-65-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2368-66-71-66-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.185-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.421-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.5030.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.676-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.410-0.374

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.421 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

