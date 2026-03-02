Haotong Li betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Haotong Li of China prepares to play a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Haotong Li has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of making a strong debut at this tournament.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Li's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|71-71-69-67
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|68-67-64-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|66-73-69-69
|-3
|5.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Li has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged 0.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.630
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.576
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.051
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.217
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|1.040
|0.866
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.630 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.576 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 73.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Li has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points (49th) this season and ranks 27th with a 1.040 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.