Haotong Li betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.630 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.576 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 73.77% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 23.15% of the time.