Kensei Hirata betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Kensei Hirata of Japan plays his shot from the second tee prior to The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kensei Hirata has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-73-70-70
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|74
|70-70-76-75
|+3
|2.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|32.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|68-63-70-69
|-10
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has an average of -0.397 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.340
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.484
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.226
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.272
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.643
|-0.529
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.340 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.484 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 71.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.53, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 19.61% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points (112th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.34% (131st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
