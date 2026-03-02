Kensei Hirata betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.340 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.484 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 71.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.53, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 19.61% of the time.