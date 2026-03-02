Zac Blair betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Zac Blair missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Blair's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-74
|E
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|68-70-68-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|68-64-64-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-64-73-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|69-68-72-75
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|64-72-69-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T54
|--
|--
|3.889
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.781
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.263
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.206
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.471
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.218
|0.411
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.781 in 2026 and has averaged 285.6 yards in driving distance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Blair has sported a 1.263 mark and has hit 72.22% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
- Blair currently has 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
