Zac Blair betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Blair has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.

Blair has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.