8H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Blair's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-74E

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5068-70-68-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT768-64-64-68-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-64-73-68-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5972-67-68-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-69-67-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4769-68-72-75-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4464-72-69-68-119.556
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT54----3.889

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.781-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.2630.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.206-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.4710.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2180.411

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.781 in 2026 and has averaged 285.6 yards in driving distance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Blair has sported a 1.263 mark and has hit 72.22% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
    • Blair currently has 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

