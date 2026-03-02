Jackson Suber betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber returns to PGA TOUR competition at the Puerto Rico Open, which runs March 5-8 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Suber has not competed in the tournament in the past five years, making this his first appearance at the event during that span.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|67-74-70-75
|+2
|4.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|69-70-81-70
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-77
|-2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-63-69-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|71-65-67-63
|-22
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged -0.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.924
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.041
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.359
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.860
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-2.103
|-0.851
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.924 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sports a 0.041 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.82, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Suber has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points (156th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.17% (139th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.