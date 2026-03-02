Jackson Suber betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Suber is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.924 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sports a 0.041 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.82, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.71% of the time.