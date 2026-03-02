PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber returns to PGA TOUR competition at the Puerto Rico Open, which runs March 5-8 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Suber at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Suber has not competed in the tournament in the past five years, making this his first appearance at the event during that span.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6367-74-70-75+24.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-70-81-70+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-77-2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-63-69-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1171-65-67-63-22--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1566-67-70-68-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-67+3--

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.
    • Suber has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged -0.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.924-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0410.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.359-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.860-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-2.103-0.851

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.924 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sports a 0.041 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.82, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • Suber has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points (156th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.17% (139th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Eric Cole betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Peter Malnati betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW