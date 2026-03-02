PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley finished tied for 16th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on improving his position at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Whaley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1668-70-67-68-15
    2024T1869-66-70-70-13
    2021T1572-69-68-68-11

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC63-77-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-66-74-68-512
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT368-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1764-69-68-68-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3768-70-70-67-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6072-69-76-69+2--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.876 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged -0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.452-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-1.143-0.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.069-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.9770.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.687-0.528

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley ranks eighth on TOUR with a 0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting average this season, complemented by a 28.31 Putts Per Round average that places him 41st.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 ranks 147th this season, while his Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • Whaley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -1.143 ranks 167th this season, paired with a 61.54% Greens in Regulation rate that places him 164th.
    • He has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

