Vince Whaley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley finished tied for 16th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on improving his position at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Whaley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|2024
|T18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|2021
|T15
|72-69-68-68
|-11
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|63-77-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-66-74-68
|-5
|12
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|64-69-68-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T60
|72-69-76-69
|+2
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.876 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.452
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-1.143
|-0.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.069
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.977
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.687
|-0.528
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley ranks eighth on TOUR with a 0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting average this season, complemented by a 28.31 Putts Per Round average that places him 41st.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 ranks 147th this season, while his Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- Whaley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -1.143 ranks 167th this season, paired with a 61.54% Greens in Regulation rate that places him 164th.
- He has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.