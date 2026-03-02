PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Svensson has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-70-66-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-64-77-63-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1469-70-71-69-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1565-74-70-62-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4870-67-76-67-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-69-63-70-1652

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1720.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3430.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0830.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.305-0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.293-0.155

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.343 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.14, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.63% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

