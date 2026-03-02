Jesper Svensson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Svensson has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-64-77-63
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|65-74-70-62
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|70-67-76-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-69-63-70
|-16
|52
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.172
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.343
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.083
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.305
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.293
|-0.155
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.343 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.14, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
