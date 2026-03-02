Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen finished tied for 32nd at 8-under in his 2023 appearance at the Puerto Rico Open. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving his position in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|32
|71-68-72-69
|-8
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-74
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|66
|71-68-73-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|74-69-71-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 62nd with a score of 5-over.
- He has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has an average of -0.824 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.467 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.053
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-1.137
|-0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-0.640
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.374
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.456
|-1.059
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sports a -1.137 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 24.24% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.