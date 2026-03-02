Tyler Duncan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Tyler Duncan of the United States plays a tee shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 01, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan finished tied for 26th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Duncan's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|66-68-72-68
|-14
|2024
|T23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|2022
|T35
|73-69-73-66
|-7
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 23rd at 12-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T7
|69-66-68-75
|-2
|82.5
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-69-72-76
|+6
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Panama Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 2-under.
- Duncan has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.681
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.019 in his past five tournaments, showing solid driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Duncan recorded a -0.187 mark, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, Duncan delivered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which has been a significant weakness in his recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
