8H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan of the United States plays a tee shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 01, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan finished tied for 26th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Duncan's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2666-68-72-68-14
    2024T2367-67-70-72-12
    2022T3573-69-73-66-7

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 23rd at 12-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Duncan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroMC70-68-2--
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardMC69-75+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT769-66-68-75-282.5
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubMC75-70+1--
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandMC70-71-3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-69-72-76+6--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--

    Duncan's recent performances

    • Duncan has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Panama Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 2-under.
    • Duncan has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has averaged -0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.681

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.019 in his past five tournaments, showing solid driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Duncan recorded a -0.187 mark, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Duncan delivered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which has been a significant weakness in his recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

