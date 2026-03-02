Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Nicholas Lindheim of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Nicholas Lindheim missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Lindheim's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Lindheim's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Lindheim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
Lindheim's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he withdrew with a score of 4-over.
- Lindheim has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim has averaged -1.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.280
Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
- Lindheim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.009 in his past five tournaments, indicating slight struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lindheim delivered a -1.096 mark in his past five starts, suggesting significant challenges with his iron play.
- On the greens, Lindheim recorded a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing relatively solid putting performance compared to other aspects of his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.