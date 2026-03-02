Troy Merritt betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Troy Merritt of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Troy Merritt missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025 after shooting 3-under. He'll return to Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 as he looks to improve upon his recent performance at this tournament.
Merritt's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|2024
|T23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 23rd at 12-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Merritt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T53
|68-67-69-69
|-7
|6.325
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T65
|66-72-73-72
|-1
|3.600
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-66-71
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|68-75-66-76
|-3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-68-68-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T54
|66-72-72-75
|+5
|3.718
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-70-69-77
|-3
|7.389
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 3-under.
- Merritt has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has averaged -0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.192
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.280 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Merritt recorded a -0.021 mark, showing relatively consistent iron play.
- Around the greens, Merritt delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid short game performance.
- On the greens, Merritt posted a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, showing slight improvement with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
