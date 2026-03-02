PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Troy Merritt missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025 after shooting 3-under. He'll return to Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 as he looks to improve upon his recent performance at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Merritt's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-69-3
    2024T2368-71-69-68-12

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Merritt's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 23rd at 12-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Merritt's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT5368-67-69-69-76.325
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardT6566-72-73-72-13.600
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-66-71-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5368-75-66-76-3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-68-68-69-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5466-72-72-75+53.718
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-70-69-77-37.389

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 3-under.
    • Merritt has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt has averaged -0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.192

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.280 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Merritt recorded a -0.021 mark, showing relatively consistent iron play.
    • Around the greens, Merritt delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid short game performance.
    • On the greens, Merritt posted a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, showing slight improvement with the putter.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

