8H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts to a chip shot on the 13th green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard finished tied for 49th at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4967-70-72-70-9

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-72-66-67-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2468-70-66-72-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3074-67-70-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1472-68-68-66-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT369-69-66-65-19--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3467-70-70-67-620.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-68-70-70-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.812 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 1.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.3090.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.5330.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.208-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.7610.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.3951.130

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.309 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.9 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.533 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 71.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.761 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 26.74% of the time.
    • Højgaard has earned 139 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

