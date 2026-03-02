Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Højgaard has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.812 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.