Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker finished tied for 10th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Snedeker's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|68-69-67-67
|-17
|2024
|MC
|72-69
|-3
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 10th at 17-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|70-64-72-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|75-67-70-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|71-69-66-63
|-15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-69-70-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.635
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-1.298
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.734
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.660
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.858
|-0.472
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.635 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards ranked 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -1.298 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Snedeker has excelled with a 0.734 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a -0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
