Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.635 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards ranked 170th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -1.298 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Snedeker has excelled with a 0.734 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR.