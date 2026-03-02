Eric Cole betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Eric Cole of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Eric Cole has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his first appearance at this tournament since at least 2021 in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Cole's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|18
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|31
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-66-66-75
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|68-62-67-69
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-63-68-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-73-70-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T9
|65-67-71-69
|-16
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.828 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.535 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-1.015
|-0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.065
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.220
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.071
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.659
|-0.535
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.015 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.065 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivers a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
