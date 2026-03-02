PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his first appearance at this tournament since at least 2021 in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Cole's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-69-69-70-518
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-79+9--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2769-66-72-72-931
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-66-66-75-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2168-62-67-69-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1069-63-68-65-23--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-73-70-66-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT965-67-71-69-16--

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.828 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged -0.535 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-1.015-0.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0650.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.2200.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0710.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.659-0.535

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.015 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.065 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole delivers a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    A.J. Ewart betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Dylan Wu betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    John Parry betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW